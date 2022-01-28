$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
93,369KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8186694
- Stock #: H00822AA
- VIN: 1GTR2VE74DZ117943
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 93,369 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6