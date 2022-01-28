Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

93,369 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,369KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8186694
  Stock #: H00822AA
  VIN: 1GTR2VE74DZ117943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,369 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Email Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

