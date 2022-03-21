Menu
2013 Honda Accord

103,406 KM

$19,430

+ tax & licensing
$19,430

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2013 Honda Accord

2013 Honda Accord

EX-L-NAVI

2013 Honda Accord

EX-L-NAVI

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$19,430

+ taxes & licensing

103,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8913484
  • Stock #: B12172
  • VIN: 1HGCT1B8XDA801162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B12172
  • Mileage 103,406 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

