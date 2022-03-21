$19,430+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,430
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2013 Honda Accord
2013 Honda Accord
EX-L-NAVI
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$19,430
+ taxes & licensing
103,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8913484
- Stock #: B12172
- VIN: 1HGCT1B8XDA801162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # B12172
- Mileage 103,406 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6