$13,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Honda CR-V
LX
2013 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
266,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRM3H39DH000129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 266,960 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Spring Honda
2013 Honda CR-V LX 266,960 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, WELL MAINTAINED, SMOKE-FREE, ONE OWNER 128,540 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, WELL MAINTAINED, ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE 114,102 KM $26,000 + tax & lic
Email Spring Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2013 Honda CR-V