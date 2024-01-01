Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

266,960 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V

LX

2013 Honda CR-V

LX

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

266,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRM3H39DH000129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 266,960 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2013 Honda CR-V