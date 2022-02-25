Menu
2013 Subaru Impreza

80,591 KM

Details Features

$15,750

+ tax & licensing
Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2.0i Touring Package

Location

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

80,591KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8427165
  • Stock #: H500495A
  • VIN: JF1GJAD66DG034172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,591 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

