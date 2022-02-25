$15,750+ tax & licensing
$15,750
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2013 Subaru Impreza
2.0i Touring Package
Location
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
80,591KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8427165
- Stock #: H500495A
- VIN: JF1GJAD66DG034172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 80,591 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
AWD
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6