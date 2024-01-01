$14,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Acura RLX
2014 Acura RLX
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,711KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JH4KC1F97EC800049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 187,711 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
2014 Acura RLX