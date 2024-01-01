Menu
2014 Acura RLX

187,711 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Acura RLX

12029188

2014 Acura RLX

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,711KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JH4KC1F97EC800049

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 187,711 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Acura RLX