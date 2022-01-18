$34,400+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
33,580KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8141866
- Stock #: B12045
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF4EKF41527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 33,580 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6