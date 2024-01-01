Menu
2014 Honda Accord

180,294 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord

EX-L

2014 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,294KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F8XEA800027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H104940A
  • Mileage 180,294 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2014 Honda Accord