$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Honda Accord
EX-L
2014 Honda Accord
EX-L
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,294KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1HGCR2F8XEA800027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # H104940A
- Mileage 180,294 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Spring Honda
2012 Honda CR-V Touring WELL MAINTAINED, LOCAL TRADE, GREAT ON GAS 198,656 KM $16,795 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat $343 BI-WEEKLY - WELL MAINTAINED, LOCAL TRADE 78,423 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfinder $156 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, LOCAL TRADE, 2 SETS OF KEYS 186,249 KM $14,595 + tax & lic
Email Spring Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2014 Honda Accord