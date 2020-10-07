Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Pilot

134,540 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Pilot

2014 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 6134652
  2. 6134652
  3. 6134652
  4. 6134652
  5. 6134652
  6. 6134652
  7. 6134652
  8. 6134652
  9. 6134652
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

134,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6134652
  • Stock #: H02449A
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H54EB504262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,540 KM

Vehicle Description

In store by APPOINTMENT or BUY ONLINE from Start to Finish – Contact us to find out how we can help make your purchase QUICK, SAFE and EASY! Not from Cranbrook? Let us fly you in to pick up your new vehicle. Fly in / Drive out service is available from select locations across BC and Alberta.



Do you have a vehicle that you are looking to sell? Try our no charge market value appraisal on your current vehicle; we'll buy your car even if you don't buy ours.



Spring Honda is the smart choice for buying a new vehicle. Get the quality, value and peace of mind you need from a company you can trust. Click here to find out what our customers are saying about their purchase experience at Spring Honda.



Full Discloser Pricing

Vehicle price + advantage plan $448 + applicable government taxes based on the province you live in.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2016 RAM 1500 SLT
 180,024 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic
2010 Lincoln Navigator
 129,280 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi RVR ES
 73,181 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory