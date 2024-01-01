$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,795KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RJFJMXEC383668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # B12472
- Mileage 165,795 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Spring Honda
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE 7 Passenger $324 BI-WEEKLY 145,127 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V Black Edition $321 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, EXTENDED WARRANTY, LOW MILEAGE, GREAT ON GAS 12,361 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic LX $123 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, GREAT ON GAS, ONE OWNER 269,688 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Email Spring Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee