Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

165,795 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,795KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFJMXEC383668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B12472
  • Mileage 165,795 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spring Honda

Used 2015 Toyota Sienna XLE 7 Passenger $324 BI-WEEKLY for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE 7 Passenger $324 BI-WEEKLY 145,127 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V Black Edition $321 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, EXTENDED WARRANTY, LOW MILEAGE, GREAT ON GAS for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2022 Honda CR-V Black Edition $321 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, EXTENDED WARRANTY, LOW MILEAGE, GREAT ON GAS 12,361 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Civic LX $123 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, GREAT ON GAS, ONE OWNER for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2014 Honda Civic LX $123 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, GREAT ON GAS, ONE OWNER 269,688 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee