2014 Jeep Wrangler

52,016 KM

Details Features

$29,820

+ tax & licensing
$29,820

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$29,820

+ taxes & licensing

52,016KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224144
  • Stock #: H01232A
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG2EL242939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,016 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

