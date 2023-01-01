$29,820+ tax & licensing
$29,820
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
52,016KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10224144
- Stock #: H01232A
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG2EL242939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 52,016 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6