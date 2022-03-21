$29,650+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
131,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8913481
- Stock #: B12171
- VIN: 1C4AJWBG0EL226561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 131,533 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4
