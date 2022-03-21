Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

131,533 KM

$29,650

+ tax & licensing
$29,650

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$29,650

+ taxes & licensing

131,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8913481
  Stock #: B12171
  VIN: 1C4AJWBG0EL226561

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 131,533 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

