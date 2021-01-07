Menu
2014 Kia Soul

162,388 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6531900
  • Stock #: B11863A
  • VIN: KNDJN2A22E7105753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 162,388 KM

Vehicle Description

In store by APPOINTMENT or BUY ONLINE from Start to Finish – Contact us to find out how we can help make your purchase QUICK, SAFE and EASY! Not from Cranbrook? Let us fly you in to pick up your new vehicle. Fly in / Drive out service is available from select locations across BC and Alberta.



Do you have a vehicle that you are looking to sell? Try our no charge market value appraisal on your current vehicle; we'll buy your car even if you don't buy ours.



Spring Honda is the smart choice for buying a new vehicle. Get the quality, value and peace of mind you need from a company you can trust. Click here to find out what our customers are saying about their purchase experience at Spring Honda.



Full Discloser Pricing

Vehicle price + advantage plan $448 + applicable government taxes based on the province you live in.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Manual

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

