Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

78,591 KM

Details Features

$22,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Beetle

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0 TSI Sportline

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0 TSI Sportline

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 8913478
  2. 8913478
  3. 8913478
  4. 8913478
  5. 8913478
  6. 8913478
  7. 8913478
  8. 8913478
  9. 8913478
  10. 8913478
Contact Seller

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

78,591KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8913478
  • Stock #: B12170
  • VIN: 3VWVS7AT1EM623663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,591 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2013 Honda Accord EX...
 103,406 KM
$19,430 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler S...
 131,533 KM
$29,650 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Beet...
 78,591 KM
$22,950 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory