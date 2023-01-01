Menu
2015 Ford F-150

206,181 KM

Details Features

$25,734

+ tax & licensing
$25,734

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$25,734

+ taxes & licensing

206,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10174635
  • Stock #: B12315A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP3FKD51966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 206,181 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

