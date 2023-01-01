2015 Ford F-150

$25,734 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 6 , 1 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10174635

10174635 Stock #: B12315A

B12315A VIN: 1FTEW1EP3FKD51966

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 206,181 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.