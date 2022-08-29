$22,700+ tax & licensing
$22,700
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2015 Ford Fiesta
ST
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
39,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9273601
- Stock #: B12222
- VIN: 3FADP4GX4FM209843
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,098 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6