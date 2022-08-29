Menu
2015 Ford Fiesta

39,098 KM

Details Features

$22,700

+ tax & licensing
$22,700

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2015 Ford Fiesta

2015 Ford Fiesta

ST

2015 Ford Fiesta

ST

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$22,700

+ taxes & licensing

39,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9273601
  • Stock #: B12222
  • VIN: 3FADP4GX4FM209843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,098 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

