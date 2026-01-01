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2015 Honda Accord

59,526 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Accord

EX-L-NAVI

Watch This Vehicle
14500525

2015 Honda Accord

EX-L-NAVI

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
59,526KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCT1B81FA801330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 59,526 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

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250-489-XXXX

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250-489-4311

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Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2015 Honda Accord