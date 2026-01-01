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2015 Honda Accord
EX-L-NAVI
2015 Honda Accord
EX-L-NAVI
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
59,526KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCT1B81FA801330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 59,526 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Navigation System
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2015 Honda Accord