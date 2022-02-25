Menu
2015 Honda Civic

90,746 KM

Details Features

$15,750

+ tax & licensing
Spring Honda

250-489-4311

LX

Location

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

$15,750

+ taxes & licensing

90,746KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F47FH054475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,746 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

