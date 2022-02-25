$15,750+ tax & licensing
$15,750
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
LX
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
90,746KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8273829
- Stock #: B12042B
- VIN: 2HGFB2F47FH054475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 90,746 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6