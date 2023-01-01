Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

76,647 KM

Details Features

$CALL

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2015 Honda CR-V

EX

2015 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

76,647KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10174638
  • Stock #: B12329
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H58FH129862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B12329
  • Mileage 76,647 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

