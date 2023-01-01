Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda CR-V

109,268 KM

Details Features

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 9846488
  2. 9846488
  3. 9846488
  4. 9846488
  5. 9846488
  6. 9846488
  7. 9846488
  8. 9846488
  9. 9846488
  10. 9846488
Contact Seller

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
109,268KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9846488
  • Stock #: H06614A
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H91FL806212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H06614A
  • Mileage 109,268 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2022 Toyota RAV4 Tra...
 12,110 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 178,794 KM
$21,410 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Frontier...
 82,953 KM
$33,520 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory