Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Fit

123,052 KM

Details Features

$14,940

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,940

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Fit

2015 Honda Fit

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 8273832
  2. 8273832
  3. 8273832
  4. 8273832
  5. 8273832
  6. 8273832
  7. 8273832
  8. 8273832
  9. 8273832
  10. 8273832
Contact Seller

$14,940

+ taxes & licensing

123,052KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8273832
  • Stock #: B12064
  • VIN: 3HGGK5G52FM102527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,052 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2015 Toyota Tacoma V6
 45,560 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 107,878 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 133,625 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory