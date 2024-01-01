$17,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
Used
94,462KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1GR368816
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 94,462 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Spring Honda
