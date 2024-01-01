Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

94,462 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

Used
94,462KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1GR368816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,462 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

