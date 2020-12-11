Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

44,754 KM

Details Description Features

$32,750

+ tax & licensing
Spring Honda

250-489-4311

SLE

Location

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

44,754KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6326973
  • Stock #: B11859
  • VIN: 1GTG6CE31G1302046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,754 KM

Vehicle Description

In store by APPOINTMENT or BUY ONLINE from Start to Finish – Contact us to find out how we can help make your purchase QUICK, SAFE and EASY! Not from Cranbrook? Let us fly you in to pick up your new vehicle. Fly in / Drive out service is available from select locations across BC and Alberta.



Do you have a vehicle that you are looking to sell? Try our no charge market value appraisal on your current vehicle; we'll buy your car even if you don't buy ours.



Spring Honda is the smart choice for buying a new vehicle. Get the quality, value and peace of mind you need from a company you can trust. Click here to find out what our customers are saying about their purchase experience at Spring Honda.



Full Discloser Pricing

Vehicle price + advantage plan $448 + applicable government taxes based on the province you live in.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

