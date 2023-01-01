$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2016 Honda Civic
2016 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
112,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10037628
- Stock #: B12290A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F51GH022824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # B12290A
- Mileage 112,377 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
