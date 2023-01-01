Menu
2016 Honda Civic

112,377 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10037628
  Stock #: B12290A
  VIN: 2HGFC2F51GH022824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B12290A
  • Mileage 112,377 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

