Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2016 Honda HR-V
LX
135,874KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10224150
- Stock #: H05095B
- VIN: 3CZRU6H38GM111071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 135,874 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
