Menu
Account
Sign In
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 5142041
  2. 5142041
  3. 5142041
  4. 5142041
  5. 5142041
  6. 5142041
  7. 5142041
  8. 5142041
  9. 5142041
  10. 5142041
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,455KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5142041
  • Stock #: B11742A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H75GM100662
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

 WE ARE OPEN AND HERE TO HELP!   In store by APPOINTMENT or BUY ONLINE from Start to Finish – Contact us to find out how we can help make your purchase QUICK, SAFE and EASY! Not from Cranbrook? Let us fly you in to pick up your new vehicle. Fly in / Drive out service is available from select locations across BC and Alberta.



Do you have a vehicle that you are looking to sell? Try our no charge market value appraisal on your current vehicle; we'll buy your car even if you don't buy ours.



Spring Honda is the smart choice for buying a new vehicle. Get the quality, value and peace of mind you need from a company you can trust. Click here to find out what our customers are saying about their purchase experience at Spring Honda.



Full Discloser Pricing

Vehicle price + advantage plan $448 + applicable government taxes based on the province you live in.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spring Honda

2019 Honda Passport ...
 34,425 KM
$43,500 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 68,960 KM
$13,750 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Highland...
 138,787 KM
$19,400 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory