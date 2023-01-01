Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Wrangler

6,299 KM

Details Features

$37,742

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,742

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 10333374
  2. 10333374
  3. 10333374
  4. 10333374
  5. 10333374
  6. 10333374
  7. 10333374
  8. 10333374
  9. 10333374
  10. 10333374
Contact Seller

$37,742

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
6,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10333374
  • Stock #: B12330A
  • VIN: 1C4AJWBG1GL184145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,299 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 6,299 KM
$37,742 + tax & lic
2016 Volvo V60 Cross...
 151,847 KM
$20,664 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 62,808 KM
$22,933 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory