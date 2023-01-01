$37,742+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
6,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10333374
- Stock #: B12330A
- VIN: 1C4AJWBG1GL184145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 6,299 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
