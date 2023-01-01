Menu
2016 Subaru Outback

127,160 KM

Details Features

$24,910

+ tax & licensing
$24,910

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Location

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$24,910

+ taxes & licensing

127,160KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10037637
  • Stock #: B12308
  • VIN: 4S4BSCGC2G3357687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B12308
  • Mileage 127,160 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

