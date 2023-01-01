2016 Subaru Outback

$24,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 1 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10037637

10037637 Stock #: B12308

B12308 VIN: 4S4BSCGC2G3357687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # B12308

Mileage 127,160 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.