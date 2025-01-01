Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

107,788 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle
12647973

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 12647973
  2. 12647973
  3. 12647973
  4. 12647973
  5. 12647973
  6. 12647973
  7. 12647973
  8. 12647973
  9. 12647973
  10. 12647973
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,788KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGJV7AXXGW594352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,788 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spring Honda

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2018 Ford Escape SEL 148,538 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 107,788 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 101,007 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan