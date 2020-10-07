Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura RDX

72,584 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2017 Acura RDX

2017 Acura RDX

ELITE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura RDX

ELITE

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 6043656
  2. 6043656
  3. 6043656
  4. 6043656
  5. 6043656
  6. 6043656
  7. 6043656
  8. 6043656
  9. 6043656
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,584KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6043656
  • Stock #: H03401A
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H72HL806708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # H03401A
  • Mileage 72,584 KM

Vehicle Description

In store by APPOINTMENT or BUY ONLINE from Start to Finish – Contact us to find out how we can help make your purchase QUICK, SAFE and EASY! Not from Cranbrook? Let us fly you in to pick up your new vehicle. Fly in / Drive out service is available from select locations across BC and Alberta.



Do you have a vehicle that you are looking to sell? Try our no charge market value appraisal on your current vehicle; we'll buy your car even if you don't buy ours.



Spring Honda is the smart choice for buying a new vehicle. Get the quality, value and peace of mind you need from a company you can trust. Click here to find out what our customers are saying about their purchase experience at Spring Honda.



Full Discloser Pricing

Vehicle price + advantage plan $448 + applicable government taxes based on the province you live in.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2015 Kia Soul EX
 102,002 KM
$12,750 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Explorer L...
 206,123 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Accord EX...
 168,815 KM
$11,490 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory