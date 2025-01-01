Menu
2017 Audi A4

142,088 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi A4

Allroad 2.0T Progressiv

12878582

2017 Audi A4

Allroad 2.0T Progressiv

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  11. 12878582
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,088KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA18NAF49HA115975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H07959A
  • Mileage 142,088 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

