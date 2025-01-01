$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi A4
Allroad 2.0T Progressiv
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,088KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA18NAF49HA115975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # H07959A
- Mileage 142,088 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
