$30,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi Q7
3.0T Technik $255 BI-WEEKLY
2017 Audi Q7
3.0T Technik $255 BI-WEEKLY
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,924KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1WAAF72HD030097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B12379
- Mileage 86,924 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2017 Audi Q7