2017 Audi Q7

86,924 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik $255 BI-WEEKLY

12269107

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik $255 BI-WEEKLY

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,924KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1WAAF72HD030097

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B12379
  • Mileage 86,924 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2017 Audi Q7