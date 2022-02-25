Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

64,406 KM

Details Features

$19,555

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,555

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 8427156
  2. 8427156
  3. 8427156
  4. 8427156
  5. 8427156
  6. 8427156
  7. 8427156
  8. 8427156
  9. 8427156
Contact Seller

$19,555

+ taxes & licensing

64,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8427156
  • Stock #: B12028AA
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SMXHS556553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,406 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2017 Toyota Corolla IM
 60,631 KM
$21,333 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 35,993 KM
$42,500 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Wrangler U...
 87,867 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory