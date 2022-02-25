$19,555+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
64,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8427156
- Stock #: B12028AA
- VIN: 3G1BE6SMXHS556553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,406 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6