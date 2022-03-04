$41,714+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,714
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2017 Dodge Durango
2017 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$41,714
+ taxes & licensing
71,141KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8615594
- Stock #: H16018A
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG7HC827917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 71,141 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6