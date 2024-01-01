Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Journey

93,183 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,183KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB6HT575562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,183 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spring Honda

Used 2017 Dodge Journey CVP/SE for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2017 Dodge Journey CVP/SE 93,183 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium $175 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, WELL MAINTAINED, LOCAL TRADE, PET-FREE for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium $175 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, WELL MAINTAINED, LOCAL TRADE, PET-FREE 103,746 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Lincoln MKC $176 BI-WEEKLY - SMOKE-FREE, PET-FREE, LOCAL TRADE for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2015 Lincoln MKC $176 BI-WEEKLY - SMOKE-FREE, PET-FREE, LOCAL TRADE 170,706 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey