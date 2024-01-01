$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE
2017 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,183KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB6HT575562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 93,183 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Email Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Dodge Journey