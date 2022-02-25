$48,800+ tax & licensing
$48,800
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2017 Ford Expedition
Limited
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
61,232KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8273835
- Stock #: B12066
- VIN: 1FMJU2AT3HEA43237
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 61,232 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
