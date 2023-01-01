$34,750+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
SPORT
Location
103,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10037643
- Stock #: H01465A
- VIN: 1FM5K8GT5HGB84719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 103,350 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6