2017 Honda Civic

74,370 KM

Details Features

$22,750

+ tax & licensing
$22,750

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

EX-T

2017 Honda Civic

EX-T

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$22,750

+ taxes & licensing

74,370KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8242974
  Stock #: H01504B
  VIN: 2HGFC1F46HH106415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H01504B
  • Mileage 74,370 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

