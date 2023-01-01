Menu
2017 Honda Civic

64,675 KM

Details Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Si WELL MAINTAINED, SMOKE-FREE, PET-FREE, ONE OWNER

2017 Honda Civic

Si WELL MAINTAINED, SMOKE-FREE, PET-FREE, ONE OWNER

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

  1. 9626404
  2. 9626404
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

64,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626404
  • Stock #: B12256
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E55HH200859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,675 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
