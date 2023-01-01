$34,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,880
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2017 Honda CR-V
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$34,880
+ taxes & licensing
53,688KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10042941
- Stock #: H04014A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H98HH107185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # H04014A
- Mileage 53,688 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6