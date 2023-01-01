Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda CR-V

53,688 KM

Details Features

$34,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,880

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 10042941
  2. 10042941
  3. 10042941
  4. 10042941
  5. 10042941
  6. 10042941
  7. 10042941
  8. 10042941
  9. 10042941
Contact Seller

$34,880

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,688KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10042941
  • Stock #: H04014A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H98HH107185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H04014A
  • Mileage 53,688 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2017 Honda CR-V Tour...
 53,688 KM
$34,880 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SEL
 29,592 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer S...
 103,350 KM
$34,750 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory