2017 Honda Pilot

93,495 KM

Details Features

$34,750

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$34,750

+ taxes & licensing

93,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H74HB501511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,495 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

$34,750

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2017 Honda Pilot