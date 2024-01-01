Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

145,540 KM

Details Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG8HL694395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,540 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2017 Jeep Wrangler