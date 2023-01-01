Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Lincoln MKX

61,728 KM

Details Features

$29,825

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 10734419
  2. 10734419
  3. 10734419
  4. 10734419
  5. 10734419
  6. 10734419
  7. 10734419
  8. 10734419
  9. 10734419
Contact Seller

$29,825

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,728KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8LR0HBL10048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # H00136A
  • Mileage 61,728 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spring Honda

Used 2016 Toyota Corolla CE WELL MAINTAINED, ONE OWNER, SMOKE-FREE, PET-FREE for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2016 Toyota Corolla CE WELL MAINTAINED, ONE OWNER, SMOKE-FREE, PET-FREE 87,332 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Pilot Black Edition *** DEMO SPECIAL*** NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, EXTENDED WARRANTY for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2023 Honda Pilot Black Edition *** DEMO SPECIAL*** NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, EXTENDED WARRANTY 8,830 KM $63,984 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L 30,301 KM $43,863 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,825

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2017 Lincoln MKX