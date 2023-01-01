$29,825+ tax & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKX
Reserve
2017 Lincoln MKX
Reserve
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$29,825
+ taxes & licensing
61,728KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8LR0HBL10048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # H00136A
- Mileage 61,728 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
2017 Lincoln MKX