Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mazda CX-3

117,215 KM

Details Features

$17,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda CX-3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12270766

2017 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

Contact Seller

$17,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,215KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKFC77H0168303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H19773B
  • Mileage 117,215 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spring Honda

Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 GS for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2017 Mazda CX-3 GS 117,215 KM $17,595 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 86,818 KM $34,595 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik $255 BI-WEEKLY for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik $255 BI-WEEKLY 86,924 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,595

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-3