2017 Nissan Micra

98,893 KM

Details Features

$15,825

+ tax & licensing
$15,825

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2017 Nissan Micra

2017 Nissan Micra

S

2017 Nissan Micra

S

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$15,825

+ taxes & licensing

98,893KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10385016
  • Stock #: B12349
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP0HL266573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,893 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

