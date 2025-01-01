$25,595+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano
Platinum
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
Used
43,183KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH5HN110588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # H22160A
- Mileage 43,183 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
