2017 Nissan Murano

43,183 KM

Details Features

$25,595

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum

12145587

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$25,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,183KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH5HN110588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # H22160A
  • Mileage 43,183 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

$25,595

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2017 Nissan Murano