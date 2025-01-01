Menu
2017 Subaru Outback

170,863 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Outback

12422277

2017 Subaru Outback

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,863KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BSCDC2H3372504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B12470A
  • Mileage 170,863 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2017 Subaru Outback