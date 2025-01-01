$21,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Outback
2017 Subaru Outback
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,863KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BSCDC2H3372504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # B12470A
- Mileage 170,863 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2017 Subaru Outback