$23,720+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,720
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2017 Toyota Corolla
2017 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$23,720
+ taxes & licensing
76,945KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10608939
- Stock #: B12360
- VIN: 2T1BURHE5HC917339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # B12360
- Mileage 76,945 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6