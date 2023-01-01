Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

76,945 KM

Details Features

$23,720

+ tax & licensing
$23,720

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

CE

CE

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

76,945KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10608939
  • Stock #: B12360
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5HC917339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B12360
  • Mileage 76,945 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

