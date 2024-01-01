$26,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
WT
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
WT
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,665KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN8J1241421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 116,665 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2018 Chevrolet Colorado