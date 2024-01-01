Menu
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

116,665 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

WT

12004444

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

WT

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,665KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN8J1241421

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 116,665 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2018 Chevrolet Colorado