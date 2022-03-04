$39,975+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,975
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus
Location
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
50,383KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8598563
- Stock #: B12094
- VIN: 2C4RC1EG4JR287019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 50,383 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic
