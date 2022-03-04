Menu
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

50,383 KM

Details Features

$39,975

+ tax & licensing
$39,975

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$39,975

+ taxes & licensing

50,383KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: B12094
  VIN: 2C4RC1EG4JR287019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,383 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

