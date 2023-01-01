Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford EcoSport

15,885 KM

Details Features

$26,984

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,984

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 10037640
  2. 10037640
  3. 10037640
  4. 10037640
  5. 10037640
  6. 10037640
  7. 10037640
  8. 10037640
  9. 10037640
  10. 10037640
  11. 10037640
  12. 10037640
Contact Seller

$26,984

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
15,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10037640
  • Stock #: B12310
  • VIN: MAJ6P1WL5JC187139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B12310
  • Mileage 15,885 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2015 Honda Civic Tou...
 122,632 KM
$18,820 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Volt ...
 51,470 KM
$31,920 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape Tit...
 86,631 KM
$24,750 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory