$26,984+ tax & licensing
$26,984
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2018 Ford EcoSport
Titanium
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
15,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10037640
- Stock #: B12310
- VIN: MAJ6P1WL5JC187139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 15,885 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
